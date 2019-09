Adele & Husband Simon Konecki Separate After 7 Years

Adele kept her relationship with Konecki, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, private, confirming their relationship in a 2012 blog post in which she announced her pregnancy . In a 2015 interview with 60 Minutes Australia , Adele gave a rare statement about their relationship. "Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now,” she said “That's what made me write about everything I've ever done, because I've got his love."