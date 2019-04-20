Adele & Husband Simon Konecki Separate After 7 Years

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have separated after more than seven years together, her representatives confirmed on Friday. Adele and Konecki share a son, Angelo Adkins, who was born in 2012.
“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives told the Associated Press in an emailed statement. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
Adele kept her relationship with Konecki, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, private, confirming their relationship in a 2012 blog post in which she announced her pregnancy. In a 2015 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Adele gave a rare statement about their relationship. "Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now,” she said “That's what made me write about everything I've ever done, because I've got his love."
At the 2017 Grammys, Adele revealed she was married in her acceptance speech for Album of the Year. "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you,” she said at the time. “My manager, my husband, and my son — you're the only reason I do it."
Last month, Adele was spotted partying at a NYC gay bar with Jennifer Lawrence and, according to People, was also seen outside a recording studio without her wedding ring that same week.
Adele’s announcement on Friday was the third piece of news regarding a celebrity split. Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum reportedly split after less than a year of marriage, and Anna Camp and Skylar Astin also announced their separation after two years of marriage.
