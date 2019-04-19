Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have broken up. The couple married in September of 2016 and began dating in 2013, after meeting through mutual friends years earlier. People was the first to break the news.
In a joint statement to Refinery29, Camp and Astin said:
"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."
Camp and Astin first appeared on screen together in 2012's Pitch Perfect, though their characters were not romantically involved. Camp appeared in all three films in the franchise, while Astin — as well as the rest of acapella group "the Treblemakers" — sat out the most recent installment.
Astin and Camp, who no longer follow one another on Instagram, were last spotted on social media in January. Astin, who most recently took over Santino Fontana's role on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, posted a pic with his wife on New Year's Eve.
True Blood alum Camp shared a photo slideshow from a January wedding she attended with Astin.
Prior to dating Astin, Camp was married to actor Michael Mosley. The two were married for three years before splitting.
In an interview with Glamour, Camp opened up about deciding to take a chance on dating her friend after her divorce.
"He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, 'Do you want to go on a date?'" Camp told the outlet. "I remember thinking, Well, he's younger than me. He's five years younger. He's 26, and I'm 31. But I was like, 'You know what? OK! Let's do it, let's see.' He's literally my best friend."
