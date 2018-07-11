I Got Transformed Into Adele — & This Is What I Looked Like

Beyoncé once said that Adele's music is like "listening to God," and we say that her beauty looks are just as divine. Even as her aesthetic has evolved over the years, she's stayed true to the same winning elements: flawless skin, lacquered lips, and winged liner so sharp, it's as if Botticelli himself laid his brush to it.
"Anything I've ever wanted to try, I have," Michael Ashton, the star's longtime makeup artist, once told us. "She could carry any makeup look. She's always been beautiful, but I think as she's grown older and become a woman — and not a 19-year-old girl — she's grown even more beautiful."
All three of the looks we recreated in the video above demonstrate just that. Her first, from the 2008 Nationwide Mercury Prize, includes long, thick brunette hair and a set of blunt bangs. She added a bit of shimmer to her inner corners, as well as a whole lot of dark liner. By 2013, the singer reached new heights — literally. For the 70th Annual Golden Globes that year, she wore a sky-high beehive achieved with a whole lot of backcombing and hairspray for texture. And for the 2016 BRIT Awards, the musician let her hair down, opting for a glossy blowout with flipped ends.
See our interpretations on Adele's looks above — and learn the secret behind her winged liner, too.
Advertisement