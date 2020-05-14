Now Kourtney Kardashian Is Responding To Pregnancy Claims

In today’s episode of “Please Stop Asking Women If They’re Pregnant,” Kourtney Kardashian has a very kind word for people looking for clues that she may be expecting a fourth child.
The reality star uploaded a photoset to Instagram that offered a glimpse into her seemingly-tranquil quarantine situation in Los Angeles. Dressed in swimwear and a stylish cow print shirt, the images showed Kardashian hanging out poolside and reading a book in her free time — just some of the many things she might not have had the opportunity to do if she was still filming full-time for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Kardashian’s simple post had a different reaction from her followers, with many of them surmising that the Poosh founder was definitely pregnant.
“SHE’S PREGENANT,” one fan commented.
"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian responded nicely. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”
Rumors about a new Kardashian baby have been swirling since the beginning of the year, and Kardashian has countered them each time. Although she's not pregnant right now, the influencer has shared that she's not entirely closed off to the idea of having another baby. On an older episode of KUTWK, Kardashian openly discussed the option of freezing her eggs if she ended up wanting to have a child with a younger man.
But that was some time ago. For right now, Kardashian is living her life and minding her business — a lesson we could all learn from.
