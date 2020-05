Now Kourtney Kardashian Is Responding To Pregnancy Claims

Rumours about a new Kardashian baby have been swirling since the beginning of the year, and Kardashian has countered them each time. Although she's not pregnant right now, the influencer has shared that she's not entirely closed off to the idea of having another baby. On an older episode of KUTWK, Kardashian openly discussed the option of freezing her eggs if she ended up wanting to have a child with a younger man.