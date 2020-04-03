Kourtney Kardashian Is Officially Retired From KUWTK — With Specific Exceptions

After months of talk about Kourtney Kardashian leaving Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans finally saw Kourtney’s breaking point. On Thursday’s episode of KUWTK, Kourtney announced she’s officially stepping back from the show following some major drama between her and her sisters — though she noted she plans on returning to filming for a few key exceptions.
Last week, Kourtney and Kim got into a physical altercation that shocked fans and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. After a brief cooling off period (the KUWTK film crew actually paused for a week for the family to regroup), Kourtney sat down with Kim to clear the air. Kourtney and Kim then went on a pre-planned trip to Armenia, which further revealed just how frustrated Kourtney was with living a public life.
Advertisement
“I love our fans, I love interacting with them, but I just think with everything that’s been going on with my sisters, I really just wanted to enjoy the trip with Kim and the kids, more low-key,” Kourtney said in the interview portion of the show.
When Kourtney got back, she, Kim, and Khloé sat down for a painful heart-to-heart conversation, which once again left Kourtney in tears.
“I just feel like I’m on a hamster wheel and it’s not something I can continue to do,” Kourtney said.
It was after this talk — mediated by the sisters’ friends Malika Haqq and her twin Khadijah — that Kourtney realised it’s time to officially say goodbye to her regular role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“I’ve decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” Kourtney explained. Her one exception, she said, is when she has “something that I think is interesting to film, or I’m excited to film,” such as clean beauty. In the episode, Kourtney attends a clean beauty conference with the KUWTK cameras in attendance.
Exactly how much Kourtney will appear on the show is still unknown, but it will certainly be a big shift from having Kourtney’s storylines be essentially one-third of the show. Still, this may be the only way for Kourtney to want to be around her sisters in the future, filming or not — and prioritising family, over the family’s reality show, is something all the Kardashians seem willing to get behind.
Advertisement