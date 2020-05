YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Apologizes For Resurfaced Racist Videos & Inappropriate Relationship With Fan

In quarantine, the days feel long and the YouTube drama even longer. With not much else to occupy our brains during lockdown and so many of our favorite movies and TV shows being delayed , the internet is all when have when it comes to entertainment. At this point, we're all familiar with the concept of YouTube apology videos. There's the infamous feud between James Charles and Tati Westbrook as well as the Olivia Jade apology video I've imagined in my head. However, I don't think any apology video has ever been about as many things as this one made by Colleen Ballinger , the creator behind Miranda Sings.