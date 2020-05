Reese Witherspoon Is Going To Show Netflix How The Rom-Com Is Really Done

Witherspoon is a big reader, and as a result, several of her recent onscreen endeavors ( Big Little Lies , Little Fires Everywhere) have been mined from some of the best-selling books in the country. Her second project in the Netflix deal is no different; it will be a film adaptation of Sarah Haywood's 2019 novel The Cactus. The story is about a woman who faces the sudden prospect of being a mother in her mid-40s and the unexpected love story that follows. Haywood's protagonist is British, and Witherspoon is obviously not — wonder if she'll be putting on an accent for the film?