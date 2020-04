Reese Witherspoon Just Joined A Class Of Hollywood Villains We Will Never Get Over

It's been 10 years since the release of For Colored Girls, and Ealy has acted in dozens of other projects since then (and he's played the good guy in most of them), but he will always be the guy who pushed his kids out of a window. Same with the late Lupe Ontiveros — she earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Desperate Housewives, but to me, the actress will always be Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who killed Selena in the 1997 biopic . Josh Brolin suffers a similar fate, his role as Thanos in Marvel's Cinematic Universe eclipses much of his other work because of the character's devastating impact. Witherspoon is clearly in good company here.