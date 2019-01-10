Reese Witherspoon Is Doing More Than You Could Possibly Imagine

Reese Witherspoon is literally Elle Woods. While the actress may not be in law school as her Legally Blonde counterpart was, she embodies everything else about the boisterous, go-getter character. In a new profile for Vogue, the actress-cum-producer-cum-author-cum-so-many-other-things has a full plate in front of her for 2019 — shall we count the projects?
First, there's Big Little Lies, the hit HBO show going into its second season on which Witherspoon is both an actress and executive producer. Speaking of, her production company, Hello Sunshine, has at least a dozen new projects on the way, and Witherspoon has a hand in all of them. She'll be starring alongside Kerry Washington in Hulu's adaptation of Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere, and she'll join Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in the Apple TV drama The Morning Show — one of three Hello Sunshine projects Apple TV has greenlit. (The other two are a true-crime series Are You Sleeping, which will star Octavia Spencer, and an untitled comedy series from Colleen McGuinness.)
There's more. As Vogue lists, the 42-year-old also has two podcasts; a mentorship program; a YouTube channel; a series of stage events; a deal with Audible; a subscription channel that's behind projects like Shine On with Reese, an interview-style show hosted by the actress; her clothing company Draper James; and a best-selling book, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits. And none of this even touches on the work she dedicates to Time's Up.
“She does everything!” Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star and icon Meryl Streep told Vogue. “On top of the acting and producing and the books and Draper James, she also carves the pumpkins! She raises three kids. She maintains friendships. I know what it’s like to be in this business and also raise kids. You remember that book I Don’t Know How She Does It? That’s Reese!”
So she can add "admiration from Meryl Streep" to her ever-growing list of accomplishments — and, really, isn't that all any of us is searching for?
