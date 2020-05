There are a lot of hazards of working from home : the people in your Zoom meeting could see that you're not actually wearing real pants, you could allow yourself a leetle nap that accidentally turns into a big one, you could literally forget what day it is — the list goes on. However, I'd take all those things if it also meant I could have Tina Fey's daughters running around my apartment. Unsurprisingly, 8-year-old Penelope inherited her mother's funnybone, so when she decided to crash Fey's video interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers , she had a real zinger up her sleeve.