Because of the coronavirus, the hearing will occur by conference call, making it possible for the public to listen to the justices’ questions in real time. Hearings began on May 12 for the combined cases involving Trump’s accounting firm , Mazars USA, and two banks: Deutsche Bank and Capital One, which have both been subpoenaed by House committees. The financial records in question are mainly from the period before Trump’s presidency as well as sweeping records from banks and accounting firms that the Trump Organization did business with. Both Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank have not objected to complying with the subpoenas , reports NPR. Instead, it has been Trump who stepped in and asked the courts to block them from complying. Ahead, we've broken down the cases and what the Supreme Court will investigate in each.