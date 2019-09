100 Days of the #Resistance: A Report Card

Regardless of who is responsible for Trump’s policy roadblocks, one thing is clear: As the president hunkered down at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, trying fruitlessly to bend the government to his will, grassroots organizers were busy building a political network that mirrors the rise of the anti-Obama “Tea Party” movement in 2009. Established progressive groups reported huge spikes in activism and small dollar donations. Planned Parenthood reports an “unprecedented outpouring” of support, with 252,000 contributions from new donors since the inauguration. Swing Left , a new activist group hoping to flip the House in 2018, has seen its volunteer reserves grow to 300,000 since November. “Resistance” leaders believe they can cripple Trump’s remaining agenda and set congressional Republicans on edge — if they can continue to channel the groundswell of anti-Trump sentiment effectively.