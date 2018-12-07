The Washington Post reports that federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Michael Cohen to a “substantial term of imprisonment.” Cohen — who is Donald Trump’s former personal attorney — has been charged with tax evasion and providing a “hush money” payment to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal on the president’s behalf.
“He seeks extraordinary leniency — a sentence of no jail time — based principally on his rose-colored view of the seriousness of the crimes; his claims to a sympathetic personal history; and his provision of certain information to law enforcement,” prosecutors wrote. While the maximum sentence would be five years they are suggesting three and a half.
The recommendation comes despite the fact that Cohen has cooperated with U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into collusion between Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russian interests. Mueller is expected to make a separate sentencing recommendation on another charge that Cohen "lied to Congress about discussions over the construction of a proposed Trump Organization skyscraper in Moscow."
Advertisement