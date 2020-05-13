There’s another benefit, too, one that wouldn’t have existed at pre-quarantine Princess & Me Parties: the opportunity to communicate customized messages into the conversation. The princesses are not obvious authority figures to their audience, but they’re still able to effectively tell these kids things like: Stop kicking your brother. It’s fun to try new foods. Or, in Sophia’s case, listen to your parents. “In quarantine, we were figuring out how to give each space, and manage her fear and frustration, but we saw an uptick in acting out and not listening,” recalls Kay. The “Snow Queen” (Sophia called her Elsa, but Princess & Me can’t legally refer to her as such because of trademark issues) led Sophia through a game of “Princess Says” and stressed that listening is a great way to tell your parents you love them. “I’ve been able to reference that a lot. Remember what Elsa said? It works.”