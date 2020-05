Ever since wearing activewear all day became the new normal, we’ve been cycling through our collection of leggings , sports bras, and bike shorts faster than ever before (at least I have been, after just recently realizing that exercise actually can feel good). And while we’re happy to get the most wear out of the pieces we already have in our drawers, sometimes a new hobby calls for a few fresh pieces to get excited about. Introducing: COS ’s first-ever line of workout gear