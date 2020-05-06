Ever since wearing activewear all day became the new normal, we’ve been cycling through our collection of leggings, sports bras, and bike shorts faster than ever before (at least I have been, after just recently realizing that exercise actually can feel good). And while we’re happy to get the most wear out of the pieces we already have in our drawers, sometimes a new hobby calls for a few fresh pieces to get excited about. Introducing: COS’s first-ever line of workout gear.
Today, the London-based fashion brand announced the launch of COS Active, a 15-piece collection of activewear. In it, you’ll find versatile pieces that will get you moving: Seamless leggings in neutral tones, sports bras that are supportive and stylish, sweatproof T-shirts, outerwear, no-show socks, and a tote bag that’ll be perfect once gyms start to reopen.
What’s even better, the majority of the COS Active pieces are made from recycled materials and sustainably sourced fabrics. There is a chocolate brown windbreaker constructed out of recycled polyester, a crewneck sweatshirt made from organic cotton, and leggings made from recycled nylon. So, not only will you feel good post-workout (thank you, endorphins!), you can also rest easy about your environmental impact.
And, because the line was designed with both style and practicality in mind, all 15 pieces work just as well after class as they did during it. Throw your cocoa-colored raincoat on over a cerulean blue bra-and-leggings combo and be on your way out (or to a Zoom call).
Click ahead to shop COS’s new activewear collection, available now online at cosstores.com. And keep an eye out for more workout gear from the brand coming soon.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.