The Breakout Quarantine Hair Color Trend No One Saw Coming

Since most hair salons remain closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are turning to at-home color. This might lead you to believe that root touch-up kits and subtle, natural-looking shades of box dye would be in the highest demand, but the biggest quarantine color trend is actually shaping up to be a whimsical shade of pastel pink.
Of course, considering the fact that it's spring and pink is a universally-flattering shade for every complexion, plus how many DIY options are already available, it makes perfect sense.
For proof, we've rounded up some of the biggest stars that have gone pink in quarantine. From trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Keke Palmer, to actresses like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt, scroll ahead for everything you need to know about the self-isolation hair trend. Plus, shop the best semi-permanent dyes and temporary rose-gold tints that can help you cop the look from your own bathroom.