Warning: Mild spoilers for Listen To Your Heart Week 4 are ahead.
Singer Sheridan Reed had his heart broken by Julia Rae on Monday's Listen To Your Heart, but he bounced back in the real world pretty quickly. Now, after Listen to Your Heart, Sheridan has been focusing on releasing new music and working on himself.
After leaving the show, Sheridan returned to Austin, Texas and resumed his music career. He dropped a new single right after coming home called "All In," which could pretty sum up his relationship with Julia. The lyrics include lines like, "We're going nowhere, it seems, while we're chasing American dreams ... feels like it's been a year, but it's been days … so I'm stumbling alone."
Advertisement
Though his love life may have faltered on the show, his music career was poised to take off this year. Before South by Southwest was cancelled, Sheridan was scheduled to perform at the event. He wrote on Instagram that he was understandably bummed when that changed, but he looked at it as a chance to focus on some other things in his life.
"A month ago I was getting ready for my first major music festival as an official artist with several other shows lined up. As we all know that didn’t happen, but it's okay," he said. "I've been trying to focus on maintaining positivity ... I'm setting goals for myself: forming consistent healthy habits for my body, reading fiction for fun and nonfiction for learning my mind, writing music and painting for my creativity, admin and emails for my business, catching up with family and friends through video chat for my social life and sanity, and getting into nature for peace."
In another post, he added that while he has grown personally, he also has blind spots, attitudes, and habits that he still wants to work on so he can continue his growth in life. Of course he's self-aware and wants to strive to be even better, because he's Sheridan. Sweet, sweet Sheridan.
As for Julia, you won't find her name anywhere on his profile. He did post an image of the two of them as a means of promoting the show (and announcing his newest single).
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
I’ve had such a crazy overwhelming week, between releasing my newest single and watching the premiere of @listentoyourheartabc it’s definitely been a surreal experience. Never thought I’d be seeing myself on TV, and the wildest part is that there’s more to come!! Who else is tuning in this Monday 8/7c for the next episode? #bachelornation #listentoyourheart @bachelorabc
He did, however, decide to use his big, final moment on the show for one last publicity push by live-tweeting the episode. While he mostly asked people what they thought and retweeted fans' compliments (including one that he should be the next Bachelor), though he did say this:
What do y’all think is gonna happen? #ListenToYourHeart #BachelorNation— Sheridan Reed (@sheridanmusic) May 5, 2020
His live shows may be on hold for now, but Sheridan has been very busy writing songs since the show finished filming in February. Including "All In," he's released three singles in the last couple of months, and he recently wrote on Instagram that he'll have more new music out next week. Fans can check out "All In," "Coffee," and "Too Little Too Late" over on Spotify page.
Disappointments career and love wise aside, Sheridan isn't letting anything stop him from putting his music out there and pursuing his dream.
Advertisement