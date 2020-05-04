But if you found yourself living a middle- to upper-class lifestyle in the ‘80s, it’s likely that J.Crew played a prevalent role in your wardrobe. Their catalogs were Nantucket prep at its finest, with pages full of handsome couples boating off the Atlantic in chunky knitwear (most of which was tied oh-so-casually around tanned shoulders), striped rugby shirts that looked purposely faded by too many hours spent lounging in the sun, and smiling families in matching flannel pajamas on Christmas morning. Coincidentally, the mass retailer's once sporty, prep-school vibe is seeing a revival, with hype brands like Noah and Aries now adopting the look.