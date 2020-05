While J.Crew is the first fashion brand to file for bankruptcy in the wake of coronavirus, it is not alone in its financial struggles right now. Both Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney are said to be considering filing for bankruptcy as well due to overwhelming debts, which have been made significantly worse due to COVID-19. With a rumored second wave of the virus arriving this fall, though, it’s likely that these three heritage companies won’t be the last casualties in the fashion industry.