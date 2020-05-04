If you've yet to experience the bliss that is massaging your tight muscles with a Theragun, then consider this a reason to finally treat yourself: the latest and greatest in massage-gun technology dropped a new collection. Theragun's 4th Generation of devices launched today on the rebranded Therabody website — and while the triangular structure may look aesthetically similar to previous models, this new suite boasts a breadth of technological advancements.
For starters, in response to a common complaint that previous models were powerful and sounded like it, the new devices are quieter than ever before. Thanks to a proprietary brushless motor, the devices are about as noisy as an electric toothbrush. I was able to test one out while watching Netflix's latest teen rom-com, The Half Of It, without much disruption — just some hurts-so-good relief in my trapezius muscles. The Prime, Elite, and PRO models are Bluetooth-compatible with a revamped Therabody mobile app (launching soon) that allows you to customize your treatment plan based on your body's needs. The Elite and PRO also have OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens to help customize and easily toggle between speeds.
Advertisement
In addition to these tech improvements, Theragun is also offering an entry-level model called the mini, which clocks in at $200 (still an investment, but more accessible than the $600 PRO). It's slightly smaller than a bike seat, but with the same range of power (1750-2400 percussions per minute) as other models.
"We don’t come out with products based on a timeline," Theragun's Founder, Chief Wellness Officer, and licensed L.A. chiropractor, Dr. Jason Wersland, DC, explained to Refinery29. "We do it based on using technology to provide our customers with new ways to care for their bodies naturally, and our 4th generation Theragun products are really responding to their needs."
To complete the full circle of muscle-relieving devices, Theragun is launching its version of a foam roller later this year. (And yes, it vibrates.) Like the massagers, the Wave Roller is Bluetooth enabled with five intensity settings to help target and help with post-workout recovery. And if all of that wasn't enough, there's one more market that the company is set on shaking up later this year: CBD topicals and tinctures. "I have used many different brands of CBD products for years, and I understood the therapeutic benefits it can offer," Wersland shared. "However, it was difficult to find a brand with consistent deliveries and trustable farmland where it is grown and harvested." Enter, TheraOne: a range of certified-organic lotions, oils, balms and sleep tinctures ranging in price from $55 to $80.
Only time will tell what the brand will come up with next (free idea: a collab with old-school pain-relief brand Salonpas). But if one thing is certain now, it's that Theragun is no longer just "the massage gun brand."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement