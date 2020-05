To complete the full circle of muscle-relieving devices, Theragun is launching its version of a foam roller later this year. (And yes, it vibrates.) Like the massagers, the Wave Roller is Bluetooth enabled with five intensity settings to help target and help with post-workout recovery. And if all of that wasn't enough, there's one more market that the company is set on shaking up later this year: CBD topicals and tinctures . "I have used many different brands of CBD products for years, and I understood the therapeutic benefits it can offer," Wersland shared. "However, it was difficult to find a brand with consistent deliveries and trustable farmland where it is grown and harvested." Enter, TheraOne: a range of certified-organic lotions, oils, balms and sleep tinctures ranging in price from $55 to $80.