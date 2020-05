O'Brien has never been one for rules — a mentality that might very well work in the company’s favor during a period in which the rules regarding how, when, and even if we get dressed are being re-considered or tossed out entirely. The sartorial tides are turning, carrying fashion towards an environment where matching sweatsuits are always appropriate and shoes can go untouched for months. While this is uncharted territory for most, O'Brien has never let conventional wisdom dictate how she gets things done, meaning Commando is well-positioned to adapt. As companies across the globe scramble to transition to remote work while learning to do business in a cyber realm that's nothing like the bustling urban zones once deemed necessary for survival, Commando is already a step ahead."We’re based in Burlington for one simple reason: because I want to live here," O'Brien says. "I'm a fourth-generation Vermonter and I have deep roots in the state. While being based outside the major fashion markets meant that I was on an airplane almost every week, that is changing now, too. It's yet another adaptation."