"I believe that it’s during these times that we have our most learning to do, and this [comes from being] there for the customer. Everyone is leaning in closer to brands that they trust, and that trust that we’ve been working towards for the past 15 years is really shining through," O'Brien says. Similarly to the way she gave in to the intense tug of her soul back in 2001, O'Brien knows that ultimately this painful juncture will bring new beginnings in the aftermath. More importantly, Commando intends to keep shoppers inspired and engaged as those stories a re-written.



"We know we’re all coming out on the other side of this changed, and Commando wants our customers to be there, and we want to continue being there for our customers," she says. It's this reciprocal and honest relationship with its loyal shoppers that is keeping Commando afloat.