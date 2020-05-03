Ariana Grande’s Self-Quarantine Hair Is Brown Honey Dreams

When Ariana Grande isn’t singing her favorite Disney hits — in six-part harmony — she’s using her self-quarantine to play around with her hair. In her latest Instagram post, Grande is showing off honey brown locks that are as sweet as can be.
The weekend shot shows Grande lounging around her house with her hair half-up, half-down, accessorized with an immaculate cat eye. Oh, and the most natural-looking honey highlights that act like a halo around her face. Even better, Grande’s highlights show how you can take a sunny winter look right into spring since most people aren’t able to see a hairdresser.
Advertisement
No caption needed for this selfie since this hair speaks for itself. Seriously, this is already one of our favorite things. Alexa, play “7 Rings.” Her hair? We want it — and would pay a pretty penny to get it. More importantly, though, we want to know if she did her hair herself. If so, we’d love an IG Live tutorial like, now, since it might be the only thing that will keep us from cutting our own bangs.
Grande’s quarantine hair has been a real journey. From going a bit lighter with her brunette tresses to embracing her natural curls to giving her signature high ponytail a bit of a rest, it’s hard to know what Ari’s hair will look like when she’s done social distancing.
Advertisement