The Chicest Under-$10 Hair Accessories Just Dropped At Target

Last spring, Target debuted a collection of Coachella-inspired hair accessories designed by influencer Julie Sariñana (also known as Sincerely Jules) for Scünci. The affordable crystal bobby pins and rainbow glitter headbands were some of the trendiest hair accessories to hit Target shelves — that is, until now.
The Sincerely Jules x Scünci spring 2020 collection just dropped — and it outdoes every bedazzled barrette and velvet scrunchie that came before. This spring's launch spans floral-print hair scarves, stackable acrylic snap clips, extra-large organza scrunchies, and a padded headband that could pass for designer — and everything is under $10!
Scroll through to see and shop the new collection, and consider it the smartest online Target order you've ever made.
