Warning: Spoilers are ahead for Hollywood.
Hooray for Hollywood and its gas stations where dreams come true — or at the very least, desires get met. The world of Netflix's new series Hollywood is a fever dream, a work of aspirational fiction that rewrites film history to be way more inclusive, way sooner. The cast of Hollywood features some of the most beautiful people working in Hollywood right now. It's also full of familiar faces from the RMCU, aka the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe.
While the characters on Hollywood are a mix of misfits and outcasts who just want to be accepted by the powers that be, the stars of this show have already been accepted by Murphy. Yes, peruse the rather long cast list for the Netflix series and you'll see stars of American Horror Story, Pose, and The Politician. Those on Hollywood who haven't worked with Murphy before have made names for themselves in horror films, on Euphoria, and as supporting players in the MCU.
All of them are ready for their close-ups, but before lights, camera, action is called, get to know the stars and the characters they play, which range from fictional up-and-comers to real Hollywood stars whose lives have been given a bit of a rewrite.