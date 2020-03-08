Don't let the lack of recognition during awards season fool you — women are moving the needle in entertainment. In 2019, female directors were responsible for 12 of the top-grossing films; thank you, Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Anna Boden (Captain Marvel). And women were killing it in front of the camera, too, with more actresses booking lead roles in 2019's best performing movies than ever before.
The stats don't lie: It's a testament to Hollywood's long history of female innovation and creativity. From the early stages of screenwriting to the finishing touches in the editing bay, women have always been an essential part of the space, even if they haven't always been celebrated — or even acknowledged.
This International Women's Day, we pay respect to the women in the industry whose contributions have shaped the way that we take in on-screen stories. Ahead, 15 figures whose work changed Hollywood forever.