Why Am I So Afraid Of Saying No To Zoom Calls?

“That fear that others are bonding without you is tied to the fear that you will ultimately lose your place in the group, which as social creatures, threatens your survival. While it might seem silly to feel left out of a virtual hangout, it touches on the primal fear of losing your place in the herd, which strikes a nerve with our survival instincts as a species that is generally interdependent,” explains Sage Grazer, the co-founder of digital mental health company Frame and a licensed therapist in Los Angeles, CA.