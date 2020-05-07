How ‘The Third Rainbow Girl’ Challenges True Crime’s “Dead Girl Industrial Complex”

And then I got more messages letting me know that the top review was really homophobic. So I went in and read them and got kind of riled up about it. And I was just like, this is really homophobic and strange. And I feel like there's two things: One is the critique of: "This isn't the kind of true crime I wanted. I wanted a nice murder story with a resolution, but instead you gave me history and context and feelings." And the other critique is: "Why did you put yourself in it?" or "Why mention that you're queer?"