KUWTK Finally Talked About The Death Of Scott Disick’s Parents

In October of 2013, Disick’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died after a “long illness,” according to The Los Angeles Times, but precisely what she suffered from has never been disclosed. Kourtney and Disick were the only Kardashian family members who attended her small funeral on Long Island, NY, where Disick grew up. In January of 2014, Disick’s father Jeffrey also died, albeit his cause of death was also not released. On an earlier episode of KUWTK, Disick revealed to a fan battling cancer that his father was also dealing with the illness, though it’s unclear if that what he died of ultimately.