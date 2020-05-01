KUWTK Finally Talked About The Death Of Scott Disick’s Parents

On Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner clan discuss their Christmas Eve party plans, while another family member deals with long-buried emotions.
After suppressing thoughts of his family and childhood for years, Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick finally opens up about the death of his parents on Thursday’s episode. Disick, an only child, does not have much family and was extremely close to his parents before their deaths within three months of one another.
In October of 2013, Disick’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died after a “long illness,” according to The Los Angeles Times, but precisely what she suffered from has never been disclosed. Kourtney and Disick were the only Kardashian family members who attended her small funeral on Long Island, NY, where Disick grew up. In January of 2014, Disick’s father Jeffrey also died, albeit his cause of death was also not released. On an earlier episode of KUWTK, Disick revealed to a fan battling cancer that his father was also dealing with the illness, though it’s unclear if that what he died of ultimately.
Bonnie and Jeffrey appeared on KUWTK in 2010, and its spin-off, Kim & Kourtney Take New York, in 2011.
“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Disick says in the new episode of KUWTK, while sorting through old childhood photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”
It’s Disick’s sisters-in-law, Kim and Khloé, who encourage Disick to reach out to his dad’s best friend Dave to reminisce about his parents. Dave has dinner with Disick, and they take out old photos from Disick’s childhood.
“I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about. As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave brought them with him,” admits Disick. “The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”
Kim and Khloé have a personal reason for wanting Disick to remember his parents: The sisters lost their father, attorney Robert Kardashian, in 2003. Amidst all the Christmas talk, it seems like these memories were the right thing to give Disick as a gift this year.
