Did Zayn Malik’s Ex Just Respond To His Reported Pregnancy With Gigi Hadid?

Both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s exes are taking the reports about the model’s rumored pregnancy in stride.
Shortly after the news broke yesterday, an Australian radio show caught up with Malik’s ex-girlfriend, Perrie Edwards of British girl group Little Mix. The hosts of The Kyle & Jackie O Show asked the singer what she had been up to while in quarantine, and she didn’t hesitate to share that self-isolation hasn't stopped her from living her best life.
"I can't lie, I'm having the time of my life," Edwards admitted happily.
"I've never spent so much time with my boyfriend," she continued. "I've never spent so much time in my house, and I've never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I've always wanted to do. So it has been nice, but I'm losing track of what day it is."
The aforementioned boyfriend is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool. He and Edwards have been steadily dating since November 2016, a little more than a year after the Little Mix singer’s relationship with Malik ended — over text.
"It was horrible, the worst time in my life," Edwards said of the 2015 breakup in Little Mix's book Our World. "A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that."
Years later, Edwards has fully recovered from the pain of that split and is focused on enjoying her life with Oxlade-Chamberlain. Together, the British couple is raising a little one of their own: a baby French bulldog named Cocoa Cola. It's safe to say that she is unbothered.
