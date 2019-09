Perrie Edwards Makes It Instagram-Official With Soccer Player BF

Fans have speculated that the pair has been more than just friends since January 2016. That month, sleuthing Mixers saw that Edwards and Oxlande-Chamberlain started to follow each other on Instagram. Then, Edwards posted a photo of Oxlande-Chamberlain's dogs. She's since removed that piece of evidence, which led some fans to believe that there was trouble in paradise. But her latest snapshot more than makes up for it. In the photo, which is simply captioned, "Him," Edwards and Oxlande-Chamberlain are kissing. It's pretty sweet and innocent, but with the Eiffel Tower twinkling in the background, it's truly a next-level way to let the world know that you're off the market. No, it's not a rom-com, it's real life, at least when you're a pop star and a professional soccer player. Le sigh. For those who need a little primer on that other football, Oxlande-Chamberlain is signed with Arsenal, one of England's most popular clubs, and plays for the national team, as well.