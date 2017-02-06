Perrie Edwards Makes It Instagram-Official With Soccer Player BF

When you're part of a girl group that tours the world and turns the sass up to 100 every night, you have the best opportunities for some unforgettable Instas. Perrie Edwards proved that when she posted a photo to Instagram that'll hit you right in the feels. While on tour with her Little Mix bandmates, Edwards found a spare second to smooch her new beau, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain — taking the relationship out of the Daily Mail's tabloid pages and making it Instagram-official.
Fans have speculated that the pair has been more than just friends since January 2016. That month, sleuthing Mixers saw that Edwards and Oxlande-Chamberlain started to follow each other on Instagram. Then, Edwards posted a photo of Oxlande-Chamberlain's dogs. She's since removed that piece of evidence, which led some fans to believe that there was trouble in paradise. But her latest snapshot more than makes up for it. In the photo, which is simply captioned, "Him," Edwards and Oxlande-Chamberlain are kissing. It's pretty sweet and innocent, but with the Eiffel Tower twinkling in the background, it's truly a next-level way to let the world know that you're off the market. No, it's not a rom-com, it's real life, at least when you're a pop star and a professional soccer player. Le sigh. For those who need a little primer on that other football, Oxlande-Chamberlain is signed with Arsenal, one of England's most popular clubs, and plays for the national team, as well.
