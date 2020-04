Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Dropped A Big Clue About New Music

Swift has been bringing her A game with her music videos for Lover, so it’s not surprising that fans would want her to continue the trend. Her video for “ME!” was a ‘60s-inspired psychedelic dream, while the one for “You Need to Calm Down” featured LGBTQ+ stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Queer Eye’s the Fab Five, and Billy Porter. Most recently, in Swift's video for “The Man,” she starred as an unrecognizable male version of herself.