Who Loves Taylor Swift's New Song? 65 Million People Said "ME!"

Taylor Swift broke the internet with her new single “ME!” this weekend — and broke a few records while she was at it, too.
Racking up more than 65 million views in its first day, Swift’s music video for “ME!” became the most-viewed female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on YouTube to date.
That tops Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, which previously held the same titles. “Thank U, Next” garnered a whopping 55 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours, per Billboard.
Swift’s triumphant return to the charts with “ME!” — a sweet pop confection of a song featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie — comes after days of dropping cryptic, brightly-colored hints on social media. Swift took to Instagram once again to celebrate the major achievement with her fans.
“I just heard that you guys watched the ‘ME!’ video 65.2 million times in 24 hours!!!!!!! I love you all so much,” she wrote in a glittery, multi-colored Instagram story.
“ME!” is also a personal best for Swift, marking the biggest 24-hour debut for any of her videos and dethroning “Look What You Made Me Do” (which pulled roughly 43.2 million views) as her most popular music video premiere. It’s the second most-viewed 24-hour debut in YouTube history, preceded only by the more than 74 million views for South Korean boy band powerhouse BTS’ video for “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey.
As Swift’s fans turn out in droves to support the singer, they probably won’t have to wait too much longer for her next big move.
“So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven’t seen people finding them yet...,” Swift wrote under the “ME!” video using the official TaylorSwiftVEVO account, confirming there’s still a lot more to come — and meaning we’re definitely going to have to go back for another rewatch.
