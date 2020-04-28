Story from Music

Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Dropped A Big Clue About New Music

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
Like many of us around the world dealing with social distancing due to the spread of coronavirus, pop star and cat enthusiast Taylor Swift claims to not have a lot going on right now. Except...does she have something special she wants to share with fans? On Monday, fans swore they spotted a major clue posted to Swift’s Instagram account.
Swift shared a selfie to Instagram Monday with the caption: “Not a lot going on at the moment.” This caption matches the saying on a shirt worn by Swift in her music video for “22,” the fourth single off her 2012 album Red
Not a lot going on at the moment

Swifties immediately started putting the pieces together. Swift dropped this picture at exactly 5:08 pm EST, which made some speculate that she was releasing the next single or music video off her album Lover on 8th May 2020. 
Still, others wondered if the “22” connection may mean something else — like, that Swift’s new release could come on 22nd May instead. 
Many fans think Swift has referenced something coming in May before. In her music video for "The Man," the words "The Man" shift in one scene to seemingly say "this May." The video also has a moment where it jumps to "58 years later."
A release involving Swift's track “Cruel Summer” could be the most obvious choice. It’s one of the more popular songs off Lover, and despite being referenced in Swift’s already-released music videos and promotional materials, it has yet to be officially announced as a single.  
Swift has been bringing her A game with her music videos for Lover, so it’s not surprising that fans would want her to continue the trend. Her video for “ME!” was a ‘60s-inspired psychedelic dream, while the one for “You Need to Calm Down” featured LGBTQ+ stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Queer Eye’s the Fab Five, and Billy Porter. Most recently, in Swift's video for “The Man,” she starred as an unrecognisable male version of herself. 
It would be cruel to make this clue mean nothing so, Swift, if you have a new music video sitting in a file on your laptop right now, please share it with the masses as soon as possible.
