Where is America’s Jacinda Ardern? Hiding in Plain Sight

There has been much speculation on why many women leaders have handled the crisis so well. Not only have they led the world in containing – and possibly eliminating – the virus through early lockdowns, travel restrictions, and widespread testing and contact tracing, they have demonstrated resolve, empathy, and a strong commitment to science-based straight talk. Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen acted early and decisively, introducing 124 measures to contain the virus and protect public health and limiting country’s current COVID-19 death toll to six. Angela Merkel has calmly emphasized the severity of the virus in her public addresses, cautioning Germans that despite plans to re-open, the nation was still very much “ at the beginning .” New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern has won high praise for her Facebook Live chats , in which she outlines government policy while juggling her own family caregiving responsibilities, and for injecting a dose of humor and compassion in the crisis by deeming the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy “essential workers.”