However, Casa holds one final trick up its sleeve as the de la Mora siblings are talking about all their growth: Puri. Over the course of “Laurel,” José María’s villainous sister escapes from her mental health facility, purchases a gun at a taco stand, and crashes her sister’s wedding. Puri ends up hiding at a window in the de la Mora home, stalking newlywed Paulina as she chats with her siblings. We’re meant to assume Puri will shoot in this moment, possibly hitting Elena or Julián by accident in a very soapy twist. She doesn’t. Instead, she waits for Pau to be alone and then points the gun at her while screaming Paulina’s full name. Just when it looks like Paulina is done for, Puri is hit over the head and falls to the ground. With everyone partying at the wedding, it’s difficult to understand who could have saved Pau.

