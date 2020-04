“It is a joke when Republicans say that they have urgency around this bill,” said the freshman congresswoman in a speech on the House floor Thursday. Ocasio-Cortez argued the GOP isn't doing nearly enough to address the needs of many Americans who will not be able to make their rent and mortgage payments next month. “If you had urgency, you would legislate like rent was due on May 1st and make sure that we include rent and mortgage relief for our constituents,” she said. Ocasio-Cortez represents people living in the Bronx and Queens, two communities hardest hit by coronavirus in New York.