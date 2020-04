Peter Weber Says There’s “More To The Story” As Drama Between Him & Madison Prewett Heats Up

Can someone tell Peter Weber quarantining means staying off Instagram as well? It's not true, but I speak for everyone when I say his Bachelor saga needs to be over. It seems the pilot didn't take kindly to ex Madison Prewett finally telling her side of the story on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast, and called her out in the comments. Madison, who got back together with Peter on After The Final Rose only for them to break up two days later , dropped some bombs in her tell-all, including that she was BFFs with Kelley Flanagan before her mysterious Chicago reunion with Peter , and that apparently Peter had texted Madison wanting to get back together just two days before he started quarantining with Kelley . But Peter says that's not the whole story.