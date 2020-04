Meghan Markle’s Baseball Cap Marks The Beginning Of A New Era

Typically, we expect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be dressed to the nines, Markle in Givenchy couture and Harry in his finest military attire. On the rare occasion that we have seen the pair wearing something casual, like for instance, during their two royal tours , first in Australia and New Zealand, and again in South Africa, they’ve both still managed to make it a fashion moment, with Meghan Markle often in designer sundresses and her favorite Castañer espadrilles.