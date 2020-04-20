I Got A Hair Color Makeover From Kim Kardashian West’s Go-To Stylist — & Here’s How I Look Now

Earlier this year, before salons closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Cori Rosen decided she was ready for a big hair change. The New York City-based publicist has been highlighting her hair since she was a teenager, so for our latest episode of Hair Me Out, she headed to NYC's DreamDry Salon to get back to her roots — literally.
For the blonde-to-brown transformation, Rosen tapped Kim Kardashian's longtime hairstylist and ColorWow creative ambassador, Chris Appleton. Noting Rosen's complexion and green eyes, Appleton opted to tone down Rosen's highlights by creating a dimensional shade of brown.
The process included Redken's Shades EQ, a demi-permanent hair gloss, which Appleton used to add brown color pigments over Rosen's existing blonde color before layering in more color for dimension. "If I just put a dark [dye] on top of the hair, it would just look wishy-washy," Appleton says. The end result is a warm, auburn-meets-brunette shade that Rosen loves. Check out the full transformation, above, which might even inspire you to try your own natural color during this time of self-isolation.
This video was originally published on March, 3rd 2020.
