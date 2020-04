Feel Good Diaries: Going to Extremes For Sustainability in Quarantine

— Bed. I used to struggle with sleep maintenance insomnia (that’s when falling asleep is easy, but staying asleep isn’t), and leaving my phone on my bedside table only made it worse. So a few months ago, I started putting my phone to “bed” in the living room . It never felt right to just leave it lying around outside the bedroom, so I turned parting with it for the night into a ritual. I made a little sleeping bag-like thing out of a scarf, set it on the TV stand and now literally tuck my phone in before going to sleep. There’s something nice about a ritual that clearly defines when phone time is over. When I get into my own bed, I fire up my Kindle ) and continue reading Where The Forest Meets The Stars by Glendy Vanderah. I’m halfway in and not sure if I like it yet, but it’s so easy to read.