Set in the 18th century, STARZ original series Outlander tells the sweeping love story of a woman who time travels to be with the man that she is destined to be with. The historical show is marked by epic romance and nail-biting drama, no doubt the reason that its passionate fandom has continued to tune in for five seasons. Unfortunately, the dedicated viewers have also come with a group of equally spirited anti-fans, and the trolls have engaged in “six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives.”
Sam Heughan, who plays lead character Jamie Mackenzie Fraser in the Starz show, opened up about the devastating toll that the online attacks from anti-fans have had on him over the course of Outlander’s five seasons.
“I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out,” Heughan wrote in a lengthy Twitter post early this morning. “My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing private information and vile, false narrative.”
The vicious bullying has included lies about his sexuality, claims that he tried to take money from fans, and criticism of his decision to quarantine in Hawaii amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Heughan says. He is pained by the negative interactions but is speaking up about them because he has finally reached a breaking point.
“I’ve never spoken up about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would go away,” he continued. “I will not entertain it anymore...I’m so hurt by this.”
Fully aware that the ill-wishers make up just a small portion of the Outlander fandom, Heughan took the time to thank his true fans for the steady stream of love and support. “To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU,” the message concluded. “I’m so grateful, from the bottom of my heart.”
