This isn't the first time Strongheart's record has surfaced. In April of this year, ahead of his movie Indian Horse, an alleged victim came forward on social media to detail their assault, as well as allegations from other women. Strongheart told CBC that "This is about the 10th time such posts have been made in the last eight years. I wish to inform you that this matter has been dealt with as of 2010. However, due to my recent involvement in film, and other outlets; these two women have found reason to post and continue to post whenever I am mentioned publicly. I have addressed this many times over on my social media accounts, letters/etc. I've made public and personal apologies, held myself accountable for the negative actions I had done and hoped each time was the end of it."