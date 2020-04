Set in the 18th century, STARZ original series Outlander tells the sweeping love story of a woman who time travels to be with the man that she is destined to be with. The historical show is marked by epic romance and nail-biting drama, no doubt the reason that its passionate fandom has continued to tune in for five seasons. Unfortunately, the dedicated viewers have also come with a group of equally spirited anti-fans , and the trolls have engaged in “six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives.”