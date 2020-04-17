When it comes to sales, there are good ones, and then really good ones that inspire us to mark our calendars, set those iPhone reminders, and prep wish lists in advance. Sephora's semiannual Beauty Insider event is one of those sales.
This year's Spring Savings sale couldn't be coming at a better time as we continue to spend time indoors, with things like a moisturizing lip balm or a new pastel eyeshadow color being just the sort of mood-booster we could use right now. (Plus, it's not too early to start looking for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift since delayed shipping times are to be expected this year.)
Unlike most sales, Sephora's Beauty Insider promotions are more like an amazing coupon code that you can reuse as many times you want during the sale period. Depending on which Beauty Insider tier you are (that's Rouge, VIB, and Insider), you can get up to 20% off with the code SPRINGSAVE.
Your membership level will also determine the dates from which you can shop during Spring Savings. Rouge members (the top tier who spend over $1,000 annually) will enjoy a 20% discount starting now through May 1. VIB members will get 15% off from April 21 to April 29, and Insider members (no annual threshold amount required) will get 10% off to use from April 23 to April 27.
Want to see the top Sephora gems we're shopping based on R29 readers' most-loved products? Find which goods are the most wanted ahead.
