Women Are Working Hard To Elect Joe Biden. Here’s What We Should Get In Return.

There are hints, particularly in his promises to choose a woman as VP and to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, that he will answer our calling. It would be worth fighting for an administration made of the powerful women who have always belonged in the top jobs, making the decisions that shape our lives with the personal knowledge of how it feels to be regulated by those who don’t care to understand our reality. We could spend the next four years watching Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary, taking on the banks and demanding fair pay. We could see Kamala Harris as Attorney General, closing private prisons that profit from racism and combatting the gendered violence of cyber exploitation and sexual assault . We could see Stacey Abrams, who recently confidently expressed her desire for the job , making a VP’s office into a powerful platform for expanding our democracy: increasing ballot access, ending racist disenfranchisement practices, and providing election security.