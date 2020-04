Being home hasn't been easy for me for a long time. As a member of the Latinx community who was raised by immigrants, I have my feet in two worlds: my Chilean familia and my American surroundings. This has left my identity split in half as I navigate what being both means to me. The patriarchal values omnipresent in Latinx culture , which my abuela has so persistently tried to instill in me, have consistently clashed with the progressive values of my upbringing — the high school friends marching for abortion and gender equality and the blue part of the country I grew up in. Not to mention, my own mother still regrets that she wasn’t old enough for the hippie movement.