Navigating between my identities of being Chinese-American and a high school senior has taken an emotional toll on me amid this crisis. Like many, I’m missing out on senior activities; our graduation has been delayed, although I have plenty of friends in other states who have to have a drive-through or even a Zoom graduation. But I’m also a first-generation, low-income student in a predominantly white community. My mother never graduated from high school, and for the past four years, there’s nothing I’ve looked forward to more than seeing my single, immigrant mother’s beaming face in the audience as I walk across the stage to receive my high school diploma. My mother works in a restaurant, and they’ve closed temporarily due to safety precautions, so like many Americans, I’ve experienced a pause in my only source of income. This fall, I was planning to attend Barnard College of Columbia University, but now that many college campuses are exploring the possibility of canceling in-person classes in the fall, there is even more uncertainty in my life.