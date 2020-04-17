Once Ward started screaming in Big John’s face, the latter shoved him. A scuffle broke out and Ward pushed Big John towards the other side of the boat. As Big John stumbled, he tripped and crashed into the railing of the vessel. You can hear his skull crack on impact. As the men began to talk, Big John touched the back of his head and realized it was covered in blood. Big John suffered a likely fatal injury. Ward considered calling in help for Big John, but changed his mind. He realized no other boats witnessed the “accident” and that Big John’s death would solve huge problems for him. With Big John out of the picture, Ward could use his research to find the gold and keep it all for himself.

