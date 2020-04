Usually, you would only get such a reaction out of a Netflix cast member if you demanded they spoil the last five minutes of their upcoming season. Or, even more dangerously, brought up some still-unconfirmed but much-hoped for future season. But neither of those topics are what drove Stokes — who plays 16-year-old Outer Banks hero John B. — into momentary hiding. Instead, Stokes was asked about the very beginning of his new streaming series. Or, more specifically, why John B.’s opening narration in Outer Banks’ series premiere wonders why — oh, why! — cool girl Kiara (Madison Bailey) would ever hang out with a bunch of lowly working class “Pogues” like John B. and his friends Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow).